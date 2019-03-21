Fourth annual superhero dash registration approaches, benefits CASA

KINGMAN – Kingmanites, grab those capes and crime-fighting suits to get ready to dash to the finish line during the 4th annual Superhero 5k run/walk & Kids Dash is coming up on April 6.

All of the proceeds will go to CASA Council of Mohave County. Kimberly Chappelear, Mohave County Superior Court team director said,

“Mohave County alone has a couple of hundred children in foster care,” Chappelear said. “Many of the children served have unmet needs because funding isn’t available.”

The proceeds will provide opportunities for foster children to play sports, take music, dance or swimming lessons. They will also have opportunities like getting help if they fall behind in school or summer camp.

“In short, the opportunity to be a child,” Chappelear said.

Participants of the race can expect cheering, music, post-race refreshments and awards for the winners.

“The kids dash is a fun event for our youngest … the crowd cheers on the kids as they race towards the finish line,” Chappelear said.

The event is family friendly, upbeat and festive.

“Come be a superhero for a day to help out foster kids in Mohave County,” she said.

Participants can dress up as their favorite crime-fighting superhero (or villain). Following the 5k there will be an award ceremony where the top three runners in each category will be awarded.

The mission starts at 8 a.m. (kids dash) and 8:15 a.m. for the 5k run/walk, Saturday, April 6 at Kingman Regional Medical Center Hualapai Mountain campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.

In person registration is $25 until March 29, $30 March 30- April 5, $35 on race day and $10 kids dash. Early packet pickup is at 5-7 p.m. April 5 at KRMC Hualapai Mountain campus lobby. Race day registration 6:30-7:30 a.m. Cash and checks will only be accepted.

Entry forms can be mailed or dropped off at Infant & toddler Mental Health/CASA office, 127 E. Beale St. To register online, visit www.active.com.

Entry forms can also be found online at kdminer.com. For additional information, Kimberly Chappelear, kchappelear@courts.az.gov or Chris Brady, cbrady535@yahoo.com.