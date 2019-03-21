OFFERS
Thu, March 21
Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen police officer.

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen police officer.

Originally Published: March 21, 2019 4:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, March 22 in honor of Phoenix Police Department Officer Paul Rutherford.

Officer Rutherford died in the line of duty Thursday, March 21 after being hit by a vehicle. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment, which has yet to be set.

“Arizona’s deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford,” Ducey said in a press release. “This tragic incident provides yet another example of the dangers faced by law enforcement every day to keep us and our communities safe. Our prayers are with the Phoenix Police Department family and the entire law enforcement community as Arizona mourns this loss.”

Information provided by the Governor’s Office

