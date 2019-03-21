OFFERS
Horoscopes | March 22, 2019

Originally Published: March 21, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Reese Witherspoon, 43; Elvis Stojko, 47; Keegan-Michael Key, 48; William Shatner, 88.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take greater interest in what others are doing, and learn through observation, asking questions and using what you learn to become more diverse. Keep busy to avoid interference and criticism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your emotions take over and get the better of you, especially when dealing with people who can make a difference to your future. Think and consider alternatives first to get ahead instead of staying put.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get into your job or project and work hard. If you let someone distract you or persuade you to do something unproductive or indulgent, you will miss out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional spending should be avoided. A change in the way you do things and how much you help others will lead to a better lifestyle.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make positive changes at home and to your personal life. Cutting your expenses will give you wiggle room to do things that make you happy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone is likely to overreact if you are too caught up in your own interests. A function that mixes business with pleasure will lead to personal and professional gains.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone you share expenses with will question you about money matters if you aren’t frugal. Think twice before you make an unnecessary purchase.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will do you good. Make adjustments that will free up time and money to do the things you love with the people you enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tidy up loose ends before you move on to more enjoyable activities. Make a lifestyle change that will distance you from poor influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let an emotional incident ruin your day. A change at home will encourage you to focus more on the positive and eradicate the negative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t wait for someone to take over or make plans for you. Explore the possibilities, and get involved in projects with people who excite you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be strategic in the way you deal with superiors. Choose your words wisely to overcome any challenge that comes your way.

