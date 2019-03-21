Just who is Pastor Bob Peet?

KINGMAN – This amazing man, a well known member of the Kingman clergy is one of the most beloved and respected citizens in our community. The congregation of The Kingdom of God Baptist Church knows this man as “Pastor Bob.” The story of his coming to God is a story worth repeating. As a child, he was not raised with a Bible background.

Robert William Peet was born April 5, 1961 in El Segundo, California. When Bob was 10 years old he got his first mini bike. He fell in love with racing and jumping his bike. Bob started racing motorcycles at the age of 15. He ran his first professional race at age 18. He was sent to the hospital three times in the first two months of his racing career -- while setting his first record. In 1982, he set a track record at the St. Paul Civic Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When Bob was about 16 years old, while living in Kingman, his mom and dad took him to a local Church where he was sprinkled with water and told he was a Christian.



“I really didn’t know too much about it but there was a really cute girl there and I really wanted to get to know her better,” Bob said.

Bob Peet graduated from Kingman High School in 1979. He then moved away for the next two decades.

In 1987, Bob was doing all the bad things that people shouldn’t do with alcohol, drugs and girls. He went to a little church where he said the “Sinners Prayer.” There he was baptized and told “now you get to go to Heaven” and that was pretty much all he knew.

“I was in and out of churches for years after that and always made excuses for my sinning,” he said. “For example, I knew it was wrong to live with a girl, but I told myself, God knows I really love her so I am sure it is okay. You know you really can convince yourself about things like that.”

In 1992, Bob decided to combine his two loves; comedy and motorcycle jumping. He used magic, music, and fire, performing all over the country. He did opening acts and shared the stage with Sam Kinison, Dennis Miller, Robin Williams and Alice Cooper. In 1992 while attempting to jump 15 trucks, he broke his back.

In the late ‘90s Bob moved back to Kingman and started jumping motorcycles using the name

“Captain Stoopid.” Bob was working as the stunt coordinator for the TV show “I Dare You.”

In 2000 after retiring from his jumping career, Bob bought a bar on Northern Avenue in Kingman, naming it “Tequila Bob’s.” It was a large building of about 10,000 square feet.

“I knew I could turn it into a nightclub,” Bob said. “There are a lot of stories about the bar but most of them are not true. There are some urban legends about the bar, we did have wet- t-shirt contests but I have never owned a strip club ever in my life.”

The same year at a bar in Vegas, Bob met Sandee, and knew he had to get to know her.

It took about a year for Sandee and Bob to fall in love. Robert William Peet and Sandra Dee Jones were married in 2001.

“Around 2003 I started going to Praise Chapel. I really liked the minister – he didn’t sugar-coat anything or be fancy or churchy or anything like that,” Bob said. “You can’t just hold the Bible to the side of your head and expect to get some knowledge from it. You have to open it up and read it! I didn’t really want to read the Bible but the pastor said I should so I started off with James, the shortest book in the Bible, only five chapters and just three pages long.”

Bob began preaching at Praise Chapel through their “Jacobs Ladder” program. Staying with the program for close to six years. God began to stir Bob’s heart telling him to start a church.

Sandee and Bob tried selling the bar – three times in escrow but it just wouldn’t sell.



Bob was struggling with owning the bar and he and Sandee settled on a plan. They decided to have a rock concert and they believed if God wanted them to keep the bar open they would have a great night and that would be their sign. So, that night they had all the bands playing and the bar was packed with probably 500 customers.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night a U-Haul truck pulled into the driveway and a woman jumped out screaming, “My husband has been stabbed, my husband has been stabbed!” In short order, there were sheriff cars, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances everywhere.

“I turned to Sandee and said if this isn’t a sign to shut the bar down, I don’t know what is. We are done,” he said.

They had to finish out payroll so they waited until Thursday and closed the bar. They lost their entire financial investment.

God was in charge – he told Bob and Sandee to start a church. Bob gave his six-month’s notice to Praise Chapel that he no longer would be preaching there. Out of their pockets they rented the little castle building on Kino Ave., putting in new carpeting and other needed upgrades. That was the beginning of The Kingdom of God Baptist Church. The first Service was held on March 2, 2013.

Today, working together, Pastor Bob and Sandee make quite a team. Sandee is the lead singer in the band and is always there to help Bob.

“Sandee is a real trooper helping anywhere she is needed,” Bob said.

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is now located at 4798 Stockton Hill Road. Services are held on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m.

We invite all of you to come and enjoy our friendly, spirit filled services.