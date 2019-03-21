Library hosts Super Smash Bros tournament

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Library is hosting a Super Smash Bros Tournament from 2 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 3269 N. Burbank St. The tournament is for grades sixth through 12th. Those interested must sign in by 2:10 p.m. to be eligible to play. For more information, call 928-692-2665. All materials will be provided for the tournament.

