Prep Roundup: Vols cruise past Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – It was business as usual for the Lee Williams High School baseball team as it notched its third region victory of the season Thursday in an 8-1 decision over Bradshaw Mountain at Dick Grounds Field.

Matt Bathauer picked up the win on the mound after allowing five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett Diem threw 1 1/3 innings of relief and yielded one hit with two walks.

Justin Talk drove in three runs, while Chris Caron went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Diem, Mike Bathauer and Justin Martinez each tallied two hits to round out the top performers.

Lee Williams jumped out to an early 5-1 advantage after the second inning and never looked back in holding the Bears (2-5, 0-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) scoreless the rest of the way.

The Vols (4-0, 3-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to Lake Havasu (2-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Softball

Kingman 5, Kingman Academy 3

At Southside Park, the Lady Bulldogs yielded a late home run Thursday but held on for a 5-3 win over Kingman Academy.

Kiley Holloway’s two-run shot brought the Lady Tigers within striking distance, but Kingman’s Maddy Chamberlain entered the game and tallied the final two outs to clinch the victory.

Lilianna Valdivia picked up the win after allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and six walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Ariana McKowan led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and a RBI, while Kayli Toms tallied two hits and drove in two runs.

Holloway led Academy with three hits, three RBI and one run scored and Lynsey Day added two hits and a run scored.

The Lady Tigers (2-6, 0-3 3A West Region) make the trek to Chino Valley (2-2, 0-1) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, while Kingman (4-1, 3-0) travels to Northwest Christian (7-0, 1-0).