Rants and Raves | March 22, 2019

Iman Umar Farooq Mahmood, who has lived in Kingman for 10 years now, says that his temple was never under an actual assault. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Mass New Zealand shooting kills 50: And according to the left wingers, it's all Trump's fault. And Trump caused the Alabama tornado and Trump caused Luke Perry's death, and Trump caused Lori Laughlin to cheat, a guy to fall in a whale's mouth, blah blah blah.

Combat climate change – Maggie Kraft: Misled Maggie: Climate continually changes and humans have nothing to do with it. We couldn't change it if we wanted. But left wing ideas on this such as little Lexie Cortez has will dramatically hurt us. Do real research Maggie.

High schoolers could keep loaded weapons on campus with a new bill: This is a tragedy waiting to happen, and when it does, will Senator Farnsworth offer you thoughts and prayers; and then blame it on not enough weapons! Armed high schoolers; what could happen? No thinking going on in Phoenix!

College admittance: College applicants are considered intelligent, perceptive and knowledgeable enough to vote for the President of the United States, yet the FBI has decided they won't be charged because they didn't know their parents cheated to get them admitted to college?

Could a terrorist attack happen in Kingman: I'll only comment upon contrasting anti-Muslim and anti-Christian events recently. Anti-Muslim events consist of the New Zealand incident along with numerous perceived affronts to Muslims in Western nations. Anti-Christian events are slaughters committed worldwide, comparatively unpublicised, and unprovoked. Go figure.

