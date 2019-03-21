WACOG offers utility assistance program to Mohave County seniors

KINGMAN – Is your electric bill shockingly high?

Western Arizona Council of Governments is now accepting applications for its utility assistance program for seniors in Mohave County.

Seniors age 65 and older are eligible to apply to receive electric bill assistance before the summer.

Melinda Kemp, WACOG benefits and volunteer coordinator said, last year was the first year the program was introduced and it was able to help out 17 people. This year the funding has been increased and can help 185 people county wide.

“This is helpful to get ahead on the high summer utility bills and is aimed at helping the most needy in our community,” Kemp said.

Applicants must bring proof of U.S. Citizenship or lawful permanent residency, Arizona state driver’s license, social security card, documentation of gross income of all household members and a recent electric bill.

Those applicants that are paying utilities through their landlords must request from WACOG a notice of late utilities form and a W9 form.

Kemp said an appointment must be made and an application and verification of documents will need to be provided. Applications are accepted now through April 29. Those who have received assistance through WACOG since October 1, 2018 are not eligible to receive additional funds.

To request an appointment, call 928-753-6247.