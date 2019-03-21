OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 21
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

WACOG offers utility assistance program to Mohave County seniors

Western Arizona Council of Governments is now accepting applications for its utility assistance program for seniors in Mohave County. (Daily Miner file photo)

Western Arizona Council of Governments is now accepting applications for its utility assistance program for seniors in Mohave County. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Is your electric bill shockingly high?

Western Arizona Council of Governments is now accepting applications for its utility assistance program for seniors in Mohave County.

Seniors age 65 and older are eligible to apply to receive electric bill assistance before the summer.

Melinda Kemp, WACOG benefits and volunteer coordinator said, last year was the first year the program was introduced and it was able to help out 17 people. This year the funding has been increased and can help 185 people county wide.

“This is helpful to get ahead on the high summer utility bills and is aimed at helping the most needy in our community,” Kemp said.

Applicants must bring proof of U.S. Citizenship or lawful permanent residency, Arizona state driver’s license, social security card, documentation of gross income of all household members and a recent electric bill.

Those applicants that are paying utilities through their landlords must request from WACOG a notice of late utilities form and a W9 form.

Kemp said an appointment must be made and an application and verification of documents will need to be provided. Applications are accepted now through April 29. Those who have received assistance through WACOG since October 1, 2018 are not eligible to receive additional funds.

To request an appointment, call 928-753-6247.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Utility aid program may get reprieve from cuts
WACOG seeking grant applicants
Low-income grants for energy-saving programs available through WACOG
Western Arizona Council of Governments is dedicated to providing services for low-income families
Washington lobbyist campaigns to help pay Arizona energy bills

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*