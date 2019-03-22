OFFERS
End of April eyed for final paving of Stockton Hill Road

(Daily Miner file photo)

(Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 22, 2019 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Crews tackling the Stockton Hill Road project were last week working at night in the southbound section, but come this week, those crews will move to daytime hours.

Crews will this week begin work on the mainline and laterals. Weather permitting, trenches will be patched in the southbound section the week of April 1. Crews also plan to restrict northbound Stockton Hill Road to one lane at Airway Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. The northbound, outside lane will be restricted in front of Smith’s so crews can install a tap into the existing water system. The restriction will end by 4 p.m.

Crews are soon set to begin work on improving storm water conveyance on Stockton Hill. The culvert crossing the road, a few hundred feet south of Hillcrest Drive, will be modified to add additional capacity to convey storm flows. That work will begin the week of April 1, and is expected to take three weeks.

The contractor, Haydon Building Corp., will perform the final paving of Stockton Hill Road at the end of April. However, there will be a delay before the waterline project can be finished, as the City has to go through a regulatory approval process with the state.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

