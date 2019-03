LAKE HAVASU CITY – Most Lake Havasu City residents curse the incessant desert winds, but some people are shouting, “Bring it on!”

They’d like to see stiff winds on Saturday and Sunday because they are participating in a Hobie Cat Regatta on those days. The Division 2 sailors are vying for the coveted McCulloch Cup, which is named for Havasu’s founder, Robert P. McCulloch.

Spectators are welcome to watch the action from Windsor Beach. It is at Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor 4, 171 London Bridge Road. Racing begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

“If people tell the rangers when they’re entering that they’re there to see the races, there should be no entry fee,” said Rex Miller. Spectators should bring their own seating and a picnic, if desired.

Miller is organizing the event in his role as commodore of Hobie Cat Fleet 88 through the Lake Havasu Yacht Club. There are 10 members in the local Hobie Cat fleet. He’s expecting 15 boats to take part in the races. Sailors not already registered may do so on the beach Saturday.

For the uninitiated, a Hobie Cat is a catamaran-style sailboat with a mesh trampoline slung between the two hulls. The boats are lightweight, fast and easy to sail. The direction from which the wind is coming will dictate a sailor’s course.

The masts range in height from 20 to 28 feet, depending on the length of the boat. Sails range in size from 150 to 250 square feet.

“A Hobie can carry a lot of sail for the size of the boat,” Miller said.

Miller said the triangular, mile-long racing course on Lake Havasu will be situated just off Windsor Beach. “There will be multiple markers for the boats to go around,” he noted.

Some of the boats will be Hobie 16 models, which can have jib sails to help skippers increase speed. But no matter the rigging, all the boats will need wind. The bottom of the range is five miles per hour. AccuWeather is predicting up to 12 mph for Saturday and a high of eight mph on Sunday.

“We hope we have good wind,” Miller said. “You want to be able to fly the hull.”