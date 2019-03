KINGMAN – Twenty-five years of service, Lieutenant Bob Fisk has devoted his service to the Kingman Police Department and the City of Kingman. Thursday, March 21 he has officially retired.

Fisk started his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in July 1993. During his service Fisk was assigned as a patrol officer, motor officer and a detective.

“We are thankful for Bob’s service to the Kingman Police Department and the City of Kingman,” Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said in a press release. “We will miss him and wish him the best in this new chapter in his life.”

Fisk was promoted and served as a Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant and Detective Lieutenant.



