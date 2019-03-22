KPD promotes Zerr, Freed to higher ranking positions
KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department announced Thursday that Sergeant Joel Freed is promoted to lieutenant and Jason Zerr, KPD officer, is now promoted to sergeant.
Freed began his career at KPD in May 2000 as a patrol officer. Freed has had assignments like patrol officer, detective and patrol sergeant. Freed will be assigned as the MAGNET Task Force commander.
Zerr began his career with the Kingman Police Department in June 2004 as a communications specialist and in August 2010 he became a police officer. Zerr will be assigned as a patrol sergeant.
“We are very proud of their continued service and dedication to the Kingman Police Department and the City of Kingman,” Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said in a press release.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department.
