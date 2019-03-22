OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 22
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KPD promotes Zerr, Freed to higher ranking positions

From left to right: Lieutenant Joel Freed, Police Chief Robert DeVries and Sergeant Jason Zerr. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

From left to right: Lieutenant Joel Freed, Police Chief Robert DeVries and Sergeant Jason Zerr. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: March 22, 2019 4:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department announced Thursday that Sergeant Joel Freed is promoted to lieutenant and Jason Zerr, KPD officer, is now promoted to sergeant.

Freed began his career at KPD in May 2000 as a patrol officer. Freed has had assignments like patrol officer, detective and patrol sergeant. Freed will be assigned as the MAGNET Task Force commander.

Zerr began his career with the Kingman Police Department in June 2004 as a communications specialist and in August 2010 he became a police officer. Zerr will be assigned as a patrol sergeant.

“We are very proud of their continued service and dedication to the Kingman Police Department and the City of Kingman,” Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said in a press release.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KPD lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
Kingman Photo: Good Citizens
KPD's Brice, Mosby retiring
Retirement at KPD moves officers up
Streamlined KPD announces promotions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*