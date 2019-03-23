OFFERS
Sat, March 23
AA is here if you are ready

Kingman AA has meetings in local churches, at the hospital and in several halfway houses in town. But the majority of meetings are held every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 212 First St. just north of Beale Street in downtown Kingman. (Adobe Image)

Kingman AA has meetings in local churches, at the hospital and in several halfway houses in town. But the majority of meetings are held every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 212 First St. just north of Beale Street in downtown Kingman. (Adobe Image)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman AA wants to reach out to the community and assure them that they are always there.

Kingman AA is widespread and has some very solid groups wanting to reach out and help the alcoholics that you might know.

There are meetings in local churches, at the hospital and in several halfway houses in town. But the majority of meetings are held every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 212 First St. just north of Beale Street in downtown Kingman. For more information visit the website at KingmanAA.org or call the 24 hotline at 855 PASS-IT-ON (727-7486).

“AA has been around in Kingman for at least 25-30 years now,” said Shelly Marshall who helps with the program. “We are growing and growing. In fact, we are looking for a club house because at our current location, we often overflow.”

With more than 15 million people struggling with alcoholic use disorders in the U.S., chances are high that they are in members of the family, neighbors, and coworkers right here in Kingman. Although fewer than 8 percent of all alcoholics receive treatment, chances are as high that people may know a few alcoholics who are in recovery, sober, and strong members of the community.

In addition to local treatment options, Alcoholics Anonymous is a huge part of the recovery scene as most folks know. Few alcoholics achieve long-lasting recovery without a strong support group such as AA. As the name implies; most people in recovery remain anonymous – quietly living life to the fullest, not causing mayhem and pain as they did when their disease was active. Don’t let loved ones become a statistic because there are wonderful local options.

The local AA is here and according to Marshall, “Always open for new people.”

“We are here and we are sober,” she said. “If you want to be sober too, come and check us out.”

Questions? Call Shelly Marshall at 435-681-0211.

Contact
