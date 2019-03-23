OFFERS
Arthritis issues? Tai Chi can help alleviate pain, free classes offered

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – As people grow older, arthritis can be a problem to some, but a way to help alleviate the issue is Tai Chi.

Western Arizona Council of Governments is offering Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention. Ed Kunze, Tai Chi class instructor, is certified from the Tai Chi for Health Institute.

Tai Chi for arthritis helps to reduce pain, stiffness, improve physical function, muscle strength, flexibility, balance, body posture and integrates body and mind.

“Participants will learn to apply the Tai Chi for health principles to routine activating bringing a fresh quality of deliberate and gentle attention to everyday tasks,” Kunze said.

The program is also recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Arthritis Foundation’s around the world.

Classes are from 11 a.m. – noon April 1 through May 22 at the Kingman Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. Classes are free and there’s no need to register in advance to attend.

For more information Ed Kunze, at edysonrae@yahoo.com or at 928-530-8869.

