City economic commission talks mission statement, Powerhouse

Kingman’s Economic Development and Marketing Commission will discuss how the City can get the best use out of the Powerhouse Visitor Center. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City Economic Development and Marketing Commission will hear multiple departmental updates and will discuss developing a mission statement and vision at its meeting at noon Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners may create a subcommittee with the goal of creating a mission statement and vision for the Economic Development Commission.

Also to be addressed is the inventory of new businesses in Kingman. According to the agenda, two new businesses were licensed at the Kingman Airport in 2018. The commission will also discuss how the City can get the best and highest use out of the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

Commissioners will also hear reports from the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park and the Tourism Department.

