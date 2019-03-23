Going out to the Ball Game

Photo Gallery Senior Softball USA Championships at Centennial Park - March 22-24, 2019 More than 1,500 people from all over North America make the trek to Kingman for the 2019 Spring World Senior Softball USA Championships at Centennial Park. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.

KINGMAN – The 2019 Spring World Senior Softball USA Championships was in full swing Saturday afternoon with all baseball fields full of teams competing against each other. There were teams from Arizona, California and New Mexico. About 129 teams participated in the championships, 60 of which came to Kingman. The event is usually held in Mesquite, but this year it was in Kingman and Bullhead City.

The action starts again at 8 a.m. today and will continue until the sun goes down.