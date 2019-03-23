OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 23
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Elizabeth “Betty” Steinhoff

Elizabeth "Betty" Steinhoff

Elizabeth "Betty" Steinhoff

Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth “Betty” Steinhoff returned to her heavenly home on Feb. 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Elizabeth was born March 16, 1942 in Conrad, Montana to Glen and Marguerite Linn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Robert “Bob” Linn, daughters; Monica Painter and Fay Towne and grandson; Shae Steinhoff.

She is survived by her brother; Larry Linn of Montana, sisters; Mary Bennet of Idaho, Edith Adkins of Montana, Rita Smith of Idaho and Kathy Van Heel of Montana, son; Craig Painter of Montana, daughter; Denise Dolan of Arizona, son; Michael Painter of Oregon, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was the definition of unconditional love to all who knew her. Services will be held in Montana in spring, information for family and friends to follow.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Fay Towne
George Mitchell - Mary Q. Sennewald - Sandra Louise Poll
Obituary | Nancy Sapp
Obituaries for June 1, 2005
Obituary: Donald Roy Beuerman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: