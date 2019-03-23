Obituary | Elizabeth “Betty” Steinhoff

Elizabeth “Betty” Steinhoff returned to her heavenly home on Feb. 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Elizabeth was born March 16, 1942 in Conrad, Montana to Glen and Marguerite Linn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Robert “Bob” Linn, daughters; Monica Painter and Fay Towne and grandson; Shae Steinhoff.

She is survived by her brother; Larry Linn of Montana, sisters; Mary Bennet of Idaho, Edith Adkins of Montana, Rita Smith of Idaho and Kathy Van Heel of Montana, son; Craig Painter of Montana, daughter; Denise Dolan of Arizona, son; Michael Painter of Oregon, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was the definition of unconditional love to all who knew her. Services will be held in Montana in spring, information for family and friends to follow.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.