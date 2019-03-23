Obituary | Jowena Estelle Pearson

Jowena Estelle Pearson, age 95, died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the Joan and Diana Hospice Home in Kingman, Arizona. She had lived independently in her own home until one week before her death.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Clarence David and Neva Estelle (Hall) Lacy. She was raised in Oklahoma where she excelled in school and enjoyed riding horses, often riding in parades and participating in rodeos. As an adult, she worked as a Real Estate Agent in California.

She loved music, especially jazz. She liked to write and garden and she adored her many dogs over the years.

She was known for her intelligence and her love of education. She was unable to attend college as a young woman, but went on to graduate from Monterey Peninsula College when she was in her 50s.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her sister; Roberta (Bobbie) and her husband; Lawrence Pearson.

She is survived by her children; David (Deborah) Hargis of Charlotte, North Carolina, Layne Hendrix of Carmel Valley, California, Kitty Hendrix of Liberty, New York, Bonnie Fosso of Deadwood, Sout Dakota and Terry (Rexford) Hendrix-Smith of El Dorado Hills, California. She is also survived by her niece; Patti (Jess) Markle of Farmington, New Mexico, other relatives and her grandchildren.

Jo requested no services. Special thanks to Kingman Presbyterian Church for their support. Her ashes have been interned at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona.