Obituary Notice | Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena
Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena, 64, was born in Zamboanga City, Philippines and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home and Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church.
