OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 23
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena

Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Rolando Caluscusin Dela Pena, 64, was born in Zamboanga City, Philippines and passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home and Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Engagement: John Hollod and Grace Dela Cruz
Engagements: John Hollod & Grace Dela Cruz
Obituary | Diane Jean Hanson
Obituary | Robert Markin
Obituary | Carla Rae Pearman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: