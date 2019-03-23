OFFERS
Obituary | Steven Bruce Lund

Steven Bruce Lund

Steven Bruce Lund

Originally Published: March 23, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Steven Bruce Lund, 59, of Kingman, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on Jan. 12, 1960 to his parents Robert and Mary in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steven was involved in high school bull riding through all four years of school until graduating. Upon graduation, he traveled as an accomplished electrician from Nevada to Oregon, Washington, and New York.

Steven is survived by his mother; Mary Emaline Winchester, sister; Kimberly Turner, sons; Jacob and Samuel Lund, and one grandchild.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze

