Obituary | Steven Bruce Lund
Steven Bruce Lund, 59, of Kingman, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on Jan. 12, 1960 to his parents Robert and Mary in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Steven was involved in high school bull riding through all four years of school until graduating. Upon graduation, he traveled as an accomplished electrician from Nevada to Oregon, Washington, and New York.
Steven is survived by his mother; Mary Emaline Winchester, sister; Kimberly Turner, sons; Jacob and Samuel Lund, and one grandchild.
Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com
To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- No matter the business, family always matters
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: