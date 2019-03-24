California grower recalls avocados over possible listeria
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California company is voluntarily recalling whole avocados over possible listeria contamination.
Henry Avocado, a grower and distributor based near San Diego, said Saturday that the recall covers conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California. The company says they were sold in bulk across California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and New Hampshire.
There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the avocados.
The company says it issued the voluntary recall after a routine inspection of its packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria.
The company says avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry are not being recalled and are safe.
Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- No matter the business, family always matters
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*