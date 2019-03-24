Canyon Community Church holds event for families

KINGMAN – As the weather is getting nicer, more outdoor activities are out there for families to enjoy.

Canyon Community Church is hosting a Praise in the Park event for the community. The event will have live music, food, a bounce house, and games for children.

“Bring a friend and a lawn chair,” the press release said.

The free event is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. by the tennis courts.

Information provided by Canyon Community Church