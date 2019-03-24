OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 24
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Canyon Community Church holds event for families

Canyon Community Church is hosting a Praise in the Park event for the community. The event will have live music, food, a bounce house, and games for children. The free event is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. by the tennis courts. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Canyon Community Church is hosting a Praise in the Park event for the community. The event will have live music, food, a bounce house, and games for children. The free event is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. by the tennis courts. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: March 24, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – As the weather is getting nicer, more outdoor activities are out there for families to enjoy.

Canyon Community Church is hosting a Praise in the Park event for the community. The event will have live music, food, a bounce house, and games for children.

“Bring a friend and a lawn chair,” the press release said.

The free event is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. by the tennis courts.

Information provided by Canyon Community Church

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Events: Friday, June 21, 2013
Family carnival, movie tonight
Family Fun Night set for June 13
Kingman Events: Friday, March 29, 2013
Photo: Sponsor Check

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*