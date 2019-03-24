OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 24
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Friends in time of need pull away after mom sobers up

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 24, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I decided to have gastric bypass surgery several years ago. Nine months after the procedure, I began drinking alcohol. The drinking became progressively heavier, and within a few months I was a full-blown alcoholic. It’s as if I gave up binge eating for binge drinking. It took a year of struggle to stop, with the help of my friends and family, who pushed me to seek inpatient treatment.

I am now almost three months sober. But with sobriety I have lost a lot of the kindness from my support system. Despite my many apologies, some have told me of their disgust for me, and others have cut ties to me completely.

I believe their efforts to encourage me to seek help were driven by the fact I was a drunk mom. They wanted help for me so I could be a fit parent. However, now that I am in recovery, they no longer want to be a part of my life. The shame is real, and so is the loneliness.

I am now at a point where I need to ask: Am I justified to feel insulted by their lack of support and happiness for me now that I’m healthy and being the best mom I can? Or should I accept that I really messed up and be grateful I had help at all? – Sober But Sad in Iowa

Dear Sober But Sad: It would be healthier to keep your eye on the positive and be grateful for the help you were given. It would also be healthier for you to associate with people who make you feel good about yourself, which may not be your family and current friends. In the past I have advised that sometimes it’s necessary to build a support network, or “family of choice.” And this is what I’m recommending you do.

Dear Abby: I turned 17 last month. I have a boyfriend who is 20, but my parents don’t know about him yet. He wants to get an apartment and have me move in with him on my 18th birthday. However, I promised my mother and father that I would take care of them. I want him to find an apartment nearby, with the promise that I’ll move in with him when I’m ready. How can I do that without disappointing him or hurting my parents’ feelings? – Undecided In Pennsylvania

Dear Undecided: Stop hiding this man from your parents because what you’re doing is immature and dishonest. If his feelings for you are sincere, he would want to meet them, and he wouldn’t ask you to do anything you weren’t ready to do.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Mom’s painful past is warning to girls about teen drinking
Dear Abby: Alcoholic recognizes sober truths after wife leaves him
Dear Abby | Parents blame teen’s friends for underage drinking episode
Dear Abby | Teen is struggling to rebuild connection to alcoholic mom
Dear Abby: Friend with benefits turns out to be a disappointment

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*