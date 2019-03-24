Funeral set for officer killed while responding to crash

PHOENIX (AP) – Memorial services have been set for a Phoenix police officer who was struck and killed while investigating a crash.

A visitation for Officer Paul Rutherford is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church in Avondale.

Rutherford's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.

Rutherford died last Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in west Phoenix.

He was 51.

Phoenix police officials say Rutherford was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says officers determined she was not impaired.