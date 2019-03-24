OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 24
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Historical Preservation Commission addresses restoration efforts

The City Historical Preservation Commission will begin discussing preservation efforts for the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The City Historical Preservation Commission will begin discussing preservation efforts for the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 24, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City Historical Preservation Commission will begin discussing preservation efforts for the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

A restoration effort for the monument is currently underway courtesy of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities. The commission will consider helping with the restoration at Tuesday’s meeting. In other historical-project news, City Grant Administrator Bill Shilling will give a report on the progress of the renovations for the World War II flight control tower at the Kingman Airport.

Commissioners will also continue their discussion on the historic Mohave County jail. A proposed use for the jail will be provided at Tuesday’s meeting.

Scott Solliday, historic preservation specialist, will speak to the commission on preservation practices that could work in Kingman. Lastly, commissioners will tackle a potential Old Town cleanup project.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Old jail project remains on Historic Preservation Commission agenda
Historical Preservation Commission progresses on downtown vacant window revitalization
Joint subcommittee to discuss common goals among city commissions
Historic Preservation Commission considers project at old jail
Historical Preservation Commission to discuss goals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*