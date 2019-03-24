Historical Preservation Commission addresses restoration efforts

KINGMAN – The City Historical Preservation Commission will begin discussing preservation efforts for the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

A restoration effort for the monument is currently underway courtesy of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities. The commission will consider helping with the restoration at Tuesday’s meeting. In other historical-project news, City Grant Administrator Bill Shilling will give a report on the progress of the renovations for the World War II flight control tower at the Kingman Airport.

Commissioners will also continue their discussion on the historic Mohave County jail. A proposed use for the jail will be provided at Tuesday’s meeting.

Scott Solliday, historic preservation specialist, will speak to the commission on preservation practices that could work in Kingman. Lastly, commissioners will tackle a potential Old Town cleanup project.

Information provided by the City of Kingman