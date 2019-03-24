Horoscopes | March 25, 2019
Birthdays: Jenny Slate, 37; Sarah Jessica Parker, 54; Marcia Cross, 57; Elton John, 72.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An energetic approach to earning a living and taking care of matters that can influence your standard of living will bring high returns. Reward your efforts by taking time to relax and rejuvenate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stir the pot to bring about positive change. Think big, but don’t go over your budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t take a chance when it comes to physical encounters. Stick to what you know, and know enough to walk away from anyone using persuasive devices to get you to do or try something that is risky or could lead to injury.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll have some good ideas, but before you proceed, check all the facts and details before you make a commitment. You are overdue for a change, so don’t hesitate when you should be taking action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Observe before you jump into something you are not fully familiar with. Negotiations will help you gain ground if you use your skills, experience and attributes to barter for a better deal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll accomplish the most if you take the path of least resistance. Focus on what’s doable to gain insight as well as headway.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An opportunity will unfold through a friend or relative. Take action and fix any issue that is disrupting your personal or domestic life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on the ideas you want to flesh out and the information you need to get things done. A change will do you good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll need to drum up all the charm and charisma you can to avoid being taken for granted. Don’t say yes to someone who exaggerates or isn’t truthful about what he or she wants from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a greater interest in what’s happening in your personal life. Engage in the changes that need to be made at home in order to make your surroundings peaceful and more equipped to fit your needs and your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence and take your time when dealing with situations that are unstable. Make adjustments based on facts.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Secret matters should be brought out into the open before you move forward. Question anything or anyone that is vague or appears to be covering up what’s actually happening.
