Sun, March 24
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Letter | Thank you to our sponsors and community

Denise Neath, The Dig It Community Garden
Originally Published: March 24, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The Dig It Dash Shamrock Run at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens was held Saturday, March 16.  

Many thanks to our generous sponsors (Wells Fargo, Linda and Philip Williams, Atia and Saeed Khan, MC2, Mohave State Bank, Home Depot, Ambient Edge, Anderson Ford, Star Nursery, Holistic Chiropractic and Rehabilitation, Chicago Title, Ridge View Dental, Starbucks, Ed and Marion Pope, Lauren Van Schijndel, Sultan Abbas-ReMax, Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry, Bicycle Outfitters/Posh Pedal Boutique, Cerbat Cliffs Animal Hospital and Mindy Terlesky-Kingman Premier Properties), our terrific volunteers and speedy participants.

Also, thanks to City of Kingman Guy Reynolds and Jack Plaunty and their staff for beautifying Railroad Street and Cecil Davis Park. Thank you to the Sisters and Elders from the The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints and Girl Scout Troop 7478 for helping clean up the route and weeding the garden.  

The race route was the best ever and we were proud to show off our garden, City parks and beautiful landscape on Railroad Street.  

Special thanks to Chris Brady, Lisa Dee, Jim Winso, Starbucks, Praise Chapel, Debi Roberts, Gail Glasier, Karen Young, Kathy Cooper, Bobbi Benton, Teresa, Don, Jim, Leonard, Mohave County College, Kingman Golden Coupons, Kingman Honda, Safeway, KRMC, Heaven Scent Florist, Burrows Pro-Sound, Kingman Daily Miner, Town Crier, Coffee Cup News and KGMN Super Country Radio for making the Dash extra special.  

We appreciate everything everyone did to help make the Fourth Annual Dig It Dash 2019 a successful event!

