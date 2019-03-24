OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 24
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses and Permits | March 25, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 8 business licenses for the week ending March 22.

The City of Kingman issued 8 business licenses for the week ending March 22.

Originally Published: March 24, 2019 7:26 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 22:

FJ Lawn Care: 3050 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; landscaping.

KP Ventures Well Drilling: 4715 Old Highway 279, Camp Verde; drilling and blasting.

ANASCA: 3411 Calument Ave., Kingman; wholesale trade.

Quantum Fit: 3915 Raymond Ave., Kingman; fitness training.

Dynamic Diesel & Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

Wright Hospitality: 2482 H. Court, Grand Junction, Colorado; construction.

Scott’s Repair Services: 5577 Dunn Way, Kingman; landscaping.

Vernica Electric: 1235 Country Club Cove, Bullhead City; contractor.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | Oct. 22, 2018
License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019
License and Permits | July 9, 2018
Licenses & Permits: Tuesday, April 5, 2016
Licenses and Permits | Sept. 4, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*