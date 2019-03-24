Licenses and Permits | March 25, 2019
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 22:
FJ Lawn Care: 3050 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; landscaping.
KP Ventures Well Drilling: 4715 Old Highway 279, Camp Verde; drilling and blasting.
ANASCA: 3411 Calument Ave., Kingman; wholesale trade.
Quantum Fit: 3915 Raymond Ave., Kingman; fitness training.
Dynamic Diesel & Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.
Wright Hospitality: 2482 H. Court, Grand Junction, Colorado; construction.
Scott’s Repair Services: 5577 Dunn Way, Kingman; landscaping.
Vernica Electric: 1235 Country Club Cove, Bullhead City; contractor.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- No matter the business, family always matters
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*