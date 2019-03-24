Licenses and Permits | March 25, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 22:

FJ Lawn Care: 3050 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; landscaping.

KP Ventures Well Drilling: 4715 Old Highway 279, Camp Verde; drilling and blasting.

ANASCA: 3411 Calument Ave., Kingman; wholesale trade.

Quantum Fit: 3915 Raymond Ave., Kingman; fitness training.

Dynamic Diesel & Auto: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

Wright Hospitality: 2482 H. Court, Grand Junction, Colorado; construction.

Scott’s Repair Services: 5577 Dunn Way, Kingman; landscaping.

Vernica Electric: 1235 Country Club Cove, Bullhead City; contractor.