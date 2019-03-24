Obituary | Jeremy Wayne Polizzi
Jeremy Wayne Polizzi joined the Lord in heaven in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 15, 2019. Jeremy was born Aug. 19, 1979 in Ventura, California to Catherine Loucks and Robert Polizzi. Jeremy was happily married on Feb. 14, 2001 to Rusty Polizzi. They had three children; Rebecca, Alexander and Benjamin. After 16 years, the couple divorced but stay connected up until his passing.
Jeremy has a passion for music and at one point lead a local band “Second 2 One.” His passion for the Lord led him to a position leading worship for Praise Chapel in Kingman, Arizona. He also led worship for Journey Church as well as Zion Baptist Church in Mahanoy, Pennsylvania. He was known by friends and family to carry his guitar nearly everywhere he went and for the way he sang. He had a beautiful voice and many felt Jeremy was anointed.
He in the most recent years started driving Semi-trucks for Swift Transport. He loved riding motorcycles and working out. Jeremy lugged his family all over the west-side of the country to see concerts, Evangelists and have fun.
He was preceded in death by his father; Robert Polizzi, step-father; Guy Loucks and his grandparents; John and Esther Hand.
He is survived by his mother; Catherine Loucks (Jack), daughter; Rebecca Eads (Allen), sons; Alexander and Benjamin Polizzi, nephew; Ronny Michl and niece; Susan Robison. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Faith and Huch Eads, sisters; Jessica Michl and Felicia Polizzi, brother; Kyle Polizzi, step-sister; Kimberly Brednick, wife of his youth; Rusty Polizzi along with many loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona Saturday March 30 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is seeking donations for travel expenses to gather his belongings in Pennsylvania. Donations can be made via their Go Fund Me account.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- No matter the business, family always matters
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: