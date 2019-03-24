Obituary | Jeremy Wayne Polizzi

Jeremy Wayne Polizzi joined the Lord in heaven in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 15, 2019. Jeremy was born Aug. 19, 1979 in Ventura, California to Catherine Loucks and Robert Polizzi. Jeremy was happily married on Feb. 14, 2001 to Rusty Polizzi. They had three children; Rebecca, Alexander and Benjamin. After 16 years, the couple divorced but stay connected up until his passing.

Jeremy has a passion for music and at one point lead a local band “Second 2 One.” His passion for the Lord led him to a position leading worship for Praise Chapel in Kingman, Arizona. He also led worship for Journey Church as well as Zion Baptist Church in Mahanoy, Pennsylvania. He was known by friends and family to carry his guitar nearly everywhere he went and for the way he sang. He had a beautiful voice and many felt Jeremy was anointed.

He in the most recent years started driving Semi-trucks for Swift Transport. He loved riding motorcycles and working out. Jeremy lugged his family all over the west-side of the country to see concerts, Evangelists and have fun.

He was preceded in death by his father; Robert Polizzi, step-father; Guy Loucks and his grandparents; John and Esther Hand.

He is survived by his mother; Catherine Loucks (Jack), daughter; Rebecca Eads (Allen), sons; Alexander and Benjamin Polizzi, nephew; Ronny Michl and niece; Susan Robison. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Faith and Huch Eads, sisters; Jessica Michl and Felicia Polizzi, brother; Kyle Polizzi, step-sister; Kimberly Brednick, wife of his youth; Rusty Polizzi along with many loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona Saturday March 30 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is seeking donations for travel expenses to gather his belongings in Pennsylvania. Donations can be made via their Go Fund Me account.