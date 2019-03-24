Paws Open House and Yard Sale
KINGMAN – Come spend the day at For the Luv of Paws Sanctuary. Or even the whole weekend.
For the Luv of Paws Sanctuary located at 8115 W. Oatman Highway, Golden Valley, is holding an open house and a yard sale Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 from 11a.m.-3p.m.
Beautifully located in the desert, the sanctuary gives people a chance to spend time with dogs, cats and ferrets. Complementary refreshments will be served and various interesting items will be available for purchase. Between learning how to help the local rescue and the animal community, attendees can find something they didn’t know they would love so much.
“Stuff we’ve forgotten we have, stuff with no names. Everything you need and everything you don’t,” said For the Luv of Paws founder Cherie DaLynn.
No reasonable offer will be refused at the yard sale.
Call DaLynn at 928-897-7304. Directions can also be picked up at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. Fourth St. Kingman.
