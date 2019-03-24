‘Us’ is a must see film for any horror, thriller fans

Jordan Peele’s créativité noire is back with another cerebrally gymnastic movie in “Us.” Like most psychologically delicious cinema, audiences will either embrace it or shrink in condemnation.”Us” stands staunchly in position at opposite extremes and is diabolically unforgiving.



The film delivers creative carnage that will astound some audiences, leaving them blissfully weak with image inundations and monumental metaphors. On the other hand, there will be audiences who won’t understand or care about the lofty imagery and will dismiss the film as failed grandeur. Inspired by “The Twilight Zone” television series’ “Mirror Mirror” episode, Peele’s expansive deployment of the doppelgänger trope is worth experiencing. His message is that we all have a shadow-self that we hide and despise for the sake of our daylight image.

Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) is your typical, good-natured movie mom. She loves her kids and she jokes easily with her husband, Gabe (Winston Duke). They are going to the beach for vacation with their kids: Teen daughter, Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph), and son, Jason (Evan Alex). Adelaide neglected to tell her husband that she experienced a traumatic event in the beach-front house of mirrors when she was a young girl.

Something so frightening it took her voice for several years. When Gabe decides to take Adelaide seriously and pack up the family to return home, a creepy family dressed in red jumpsuits and bearing sewing shears appears in the driveway. Nevermind that it’s at night or that there is an electric blackout – the family looks exactly like them.

The film operates in 5 parts: The intro, where we meet the family and, hopefully, grow to care about them. The horror portion, where the creepy twin-family arrives to give us some good jumps. The escape scene, where we think they are finally safe. The WTF twist, where we realize the supposedly resolved issue has exceeded our expectations. And the grand finale – with a twist that is on par with “The Sixth Sense,” “The Others” and “The Usual Suspects” – where we realize we have been duped. We feel betrayed and embarrassed; the fear settles around us as we realize we are conspirators in our imagination’s deception.

This is an adult, psychological horror and not an aimless teen-gore flick. The unravellings are creepy in that it is uncomfortable to watch the twin family – called the Tethered – attack the standard family with such devilish glee. The cast cohesion is superb with Nyong’o directing the team’s energy as they portray both the standard family and their battle-wearied puppet demons.

Even seemingly lesser roles are owned and delivered with believable focus and sublime dedication.

Nyong’o’s voice work in the film was a result of her research into the impact of traumatic events on the vocal cords. It is painful to watch and listen as she struggles for every word. Winston Duke’s, Gabe, is a far cry from the formidable M’Baku (“Black Panther”).

A hit to the calf with a baseball bat takes him down and Adelaide’s side eye renders him null and void. Nevertheless, he is a fantastically clueless, laid-back dad who is more asinine than asset. Wright Joseph admits that she was actually frightened in many of the scenes and those emotions are palpable as she runs, ducks, jumps and drives from her evil twin.

There is no coming-of-age fluff in her role. This is merely a teen who is being fueled by adrenaline to survive and she makes you care about her survival. Veteran child actor, Evan Alex is perfectly poised throughout the film as a frightened child who is depending on his parents for salvation but will jump to action with his big sis when the need comes to bash a few heads. The two are well-oiled machines of obedience. No back-talk, no sass, no smug comments for their parents. They are any parents dream in an apocalypse. “The Handmaid Tale’s” Elizabeth Moss has a short but edgy scene with on-screen twin daughters. They are literally a triple threat.

The film’s message that we are our worst enemies and that we depend on technology more than the companionship and community of others is apropos for our condition as a silent American society. We live fake lives via social media to the detriment of our true dreams, personalities and ultimately the camaraderie of others.

Cerebral Thriller Fans: 5 out of 5 Creepy Miners

Teen Gore Horror Fans: 3 out of 5 Miners

Watch the stars talk about their roles (Spoiler Free):