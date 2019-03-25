Arizona Gives Day to benefit CLUB for YOUth, ARC

KINGMAN – Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour online donation campaign, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3. More than 700 nonprofits registered for the initiative, including Mohave County Arc and the Club for YOUth in Kingman.

“We participate every year since 2015,” said Bill Ward, CEO better known to Kingman’s youth as Mr. Bill. The Club for YOUth has a lot to offer to its 90 daily visitors ranging in age from toddlers through 7-graders and older. The Club is open Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for children to work on their academic success, healthy lifestyle, and good character.

Arizona Gives Day is a perfect time to support them or Mohave County Arc. It is an annual, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes or find charities that match their personal beliefs and interests. Last year, the Club for YOUth raised $1,000.

Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, Arizona Gives Day 2018 raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofit organizations statewide, and more than $13.4 million since its inception.

“Arizona Gives Day is an opportunity to build awareness of the good work these nonprofits do ‘every day across the state and to expand their reach to potential new donors and even volunteers,” said Kristen Merrifield, Chief Executive Officer at the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

Donations can be scheduled in advance and submitted online at www.azgives.org during the 24-hour window on Tuesday, April 3.

For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.