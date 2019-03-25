OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 25
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Gives Day to benefit CLUB for YOUth, ARC

Kingman’s CLUB for YOUth is hopeful for donations when Arizona Gives Day takes place Tuesday, April 3. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman’s CLUB for YOUth is hopeful for donations when Arizona Gives Day takes place Tuesday, April 3. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 25, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour online donation campaign, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3. More than 700 nonprofits registered for the initiative, including Mohave County Arc and the Club for YOUth in Kingman.

“We participate every year since 2015,” said Bill Ward, CEO better known to Kingman’s youth as Mr. Bill. The Club for YOUth has a lot to offer to its 90 daily visitors ranging in age from toddlers through 7-graders and older. The Club is open Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for children to work on their academic success, healthy lifestyle, and good character.

Arizona Gives Day is a perfect time to support them or Mohave County Arc. It is an annual, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes or find charities that match their personal beliefs and interests. Last year, the Club for YOUth raised $1,000.

Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, Arizona Gives Day 2018 raised more than $3.2 million for nonprofit organizations statewide, and more than $13.4 million since its inception.

“Arizona Gives Day is an opportunity to build awareness of the good work these nonprofits do ‘every day across the state and to expand their reach to potential new donors and even volunteers,” said Kristen Merrifield, Chief Executive Officer at the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

Donations can be scheduled in advance and submitted online at www.azgives.org during the 24-hour window on Tuesday, April 3.

For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Gives Day is coming Tuesday
Arizona Gives Day is April 5
Nonprofits' hopes are high for Arizona Gives Day
Nonprofits competing for donations on Arizona Gives Day
Giving Tuesday appeals to America’s holiday spirit of generosity

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*