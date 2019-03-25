City names new golf pro for Cerbat Cliffs

KINGMAN –Greg Prudham, who this September will celebrate his 24th anniversary as a PGA professional, has been hired as the head golf professional at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

A 1987 graduate of the San Diego Golf Academy, Prudham has more than 15 years of experience in the management of semi-private and resort golf facilities. He also has five years of experience as a tour representative and club fitter.

His last year was spent as the director of golf at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club. For seven and a half years prior to that, he was the Western Region’s relationship manager for PGA Magazine.

Prudham was on the Southern California Section PGA Board of Directors for more than eight years. He also spent 13 years on the board of directors for the San Diego Chapter of the SCPGA. He served as the chapter president twice, which had never been done before.

“Highly respected by his peers, Greg has been recognized with PGA Awards ten times. In 2008, Greg received the highest honor bestowed by the PGA receiving the Golf Professional of the Year Award for the SCPGA, as well as the 2006 award for the San Diego Chapter,” the City wrote in a press release.

Information provided by the City of Kingman