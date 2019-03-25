OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 25
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | March 26, 2019

Originally Published: March 25, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Keira Knightley, 34; Kenny Chesney, 51; Martin Short, 69; Steven Tyler, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Update your skills to accommodate the changes going on at work or in your community. Being helpful will keep you in the loop, giving you more time to adjust and make the best move possible for yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put things in perspective. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you physically, emotionally or financially.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart and the facts, not what others say or want to lead you to believe. Take the path that will encourage you to think positively and to fulfill your dreams.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A steady pace forward with well-thought-out plans in place will help ward off making an emotional mistake. A change will turn out better than anticipated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gravitate toward people who are positive, nonjudgmental and caring. Walk away from bullies, drama and those trying to turn you into someone you don’t want to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for comfort in activities and events that bring you joy and people who share your interests. Channel your energy wisely so you aren’t disappointed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t leave anything to chance. Focus on inner growth, not exterior changes, and you’ll gain confidence and self-satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore new possibilities, and develop your ideas and plans. A creative endeavor will turn you on to something that brings you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Alter your environment to better suit your needs. Someone will make you an interesting offer, but before you agree, get what you want in writing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Concentrate on getting things done. An unusual suggestion will raise suspicion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and figure out what’s best for yourself. Work hard, avoid controversy and finish what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the big picture before you engage in something that may not be as good for you as you are led to believe. Concentrate on the things that will bring the highest return and the people you can trust.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: March 26, 2017
Horoscopes | March 26, 2018
Horoscopes | March 14, 2019
Horoscopes | November 8, 2018
Horoscopes | January 16, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*