Horoscopes | March 26, 2019

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Update your skills to accommodate the changes going on at work or in your community. Being helpful will keep you in the loop, giving you more time to adjust and make the best move possible for yourself.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put things in perspective. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you physically, emotionally or financially.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart and the facts, not what others say or want to lead you to believe. Take the path that will encourage you to think positively and to fulfill your dreams.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): A steady pace forward with well-thought-out plans in place will help ward off making an emotional mistake. A change will turn out better than anticipated.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gravitate toward people who are positive, nonjudgmental and caring. Walk away from bullies, drama and those trying to turn you into someone you don’t want to be.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for comfort in activities and events that bring you joy and people who share your interests. Channel your energy wisely so you aren’t disappointed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t leave anything to chance. Focus on inner growth, not exterior changes, and you’ll gain confidence and self-satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore new possibilities, and develop your ideas and plans. A creative endeavor will turn you on to something that brings you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Alter your environment to better suit your needs. Someone will make you an interesting offer, but before you agree, get what you want in writing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Concentrate on getting things done. An unusual suggestion will raise suspicion.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and figure out what’s best for yourself. Work hard, avoid controversy and finish what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the big picture before you engage in something that may not be as good for you as you are led to believe. Concentrate on the things that will bring the highest return and the people you can trust.