How to protect your property from petty criminals
KINGMAN – There has been an increase in petty crime around Jagerson Avenue that includes criminal damage to vehicles, according to at least one resident of the area.
The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there has been an increase in law enforcement activity in the area within the last two months or so. Most of what the resident has encountered are vehicles that have been damaged in one way or another. Two residents of the area have had tires slashed, while another’s vehicle was burglarized.
“I’m definitely noticing a lot more police activity, which would signal there is something going on,” the resident said.
Mohave County Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty has some tips for how residents can keep themselves and their property safe. His first recommendation is to purchase some type of surveillance or security system.
“If they have a security system at their house, they might want to think about parking their vehicle in view of it,” the undersheriff said. “If they don’t have a security camera in this day and age, they’re pretty prevalent. You can get security systems outside your house that will alert you any time they detect movement and they’ll even start recording.”
He said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has actually solved a lot of reported burglaries by using footage taken from those systems and cameras.
Trafecanty also recommends neighbors keep an eye on one another’s properties, even if that neighbor is home. He also noted the role pets, especially dogs, can play in alerting home and vehicle owners that something isn’t right.
The undersheriff also addressed that many of these crimes are most likely “crimes of opportunity,” and that items of value such as computers, cellphones and firearms should not be left in vehicles.
“One of the biggest things is don’t leave valuables inside the vehicle, and especially don’t leave them out in plain sight where somebody can see them,” he said.
And “valuables” can be a tricky word. Trafecanty said that even a jar of pocket change or a pack of cigarettes could be enough for someone to want to break into a vehicle.
He noted when it comes to petty crime, incidents are not reported to law enforcement because people may not think it’s that big of a deal.
“Report the incident for investigation no matter how minor it is,” Trafecanty said. “We can a lot of times find valuable evidence that we locate and collect that can be used in other cases to identify suspects. It’s not always just one person did one burglary and then they never did it again. Usually, it’s somebody who’s done it before.
“If we have some information from one case, it helps to identify suspects.”
