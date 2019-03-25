Mexico fishing trip full of highs and lows

Last week in this column I wrote about a fishing trip that Lake Havasu City resident Mike Hulsey and I made to Lake Comedero in central Mexico.

If you recall, the reason Mike and I went to this lake was due to the hype about the huge bass there. And after fishing there for four days, I’ll admit that there are bass in this 33,000-acre lake that are no doubt over 10 pounds.

But catching a fish that size is another matter. After all, it is fishing and not guaranteed catching.

Most of the bass Mike and I caught looked like Lake Mead largemouth. Most were 10-14 inches long.

The guides at the lake ranged from excellent to not so good. On our first day, one group told of their guide getting lost and they ended up running out of gas. Fortunately, they had extra fuel on board.

The boats we used were 17-foot aluminum boats with a 60 HP Yamaha motor. They all had Minn Kota trolling motors on the bow. Each day the guides rotated from boat to boat. You never had the same guide twice, and the guides brought drinks in a small cooler.

Day 1

We didn’t have a lot of trouble catching fish our first morning. After catching a number of small bass, Mike hooked and landed his best-ever largemouth. That lunker weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces that he caught on a Zoom 8-inch green with red flake lizard. One thing we quickly found out – all the baits needed the ends to be dipped in chartreuse soft plastic bait dye.

Before the first morning was over, Mike caught 24 bass and I got 18.

In the afternoon, the weather turned cloudy and windy, but Mike still got six while I managed to bring in eight to the boat.

We caught 56 bass for the day, which wasn’t bad for that lake. We caught several that weighed over 4 pounds.

Once back at the camp, we learned that Mike’s bass was the largest caught that day by our group.

Day 2

We had a different guide and had a good morning. I started off landing a 5 pound, 6 ounce bass, but then 20 minutes later Mike got one that pushed the scales to 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

The fish numbers were down though and together Mike and I only caught 20 bass that morning. In the afternoon, it was slow again, with Mike landing just three bass while I put seven in the boat.

It was hard to believe that we weren’t catching more fish.

Day 3

Day 3 started off good. We were catching a lot more fish, including bass that were over 4 pounds Before we headed back for lunch, Mike and I had caught and released 42 bass!

That afternoon we were back on the water and we again were in some decent fish. Mike got one almost 5 pounds while right before we had to head in, I hooked a lunker that on the digital scales weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. I got that big fish on a Senko fished wacky style in 5 feet off water at the end of a brush covered island.

That fish is the second best ever largemouth bass I have caught.

The tally for that afternoon was Mike had caught 14 fish, while I had landed 11. When the wind started blowing that afternoon, Mike picked up several good bass on spinnerbaits.

Day 4 – I’m fishing alone!

On the last day of our trip it was decided that Mike would fish self-professed big fish angler Jimmy Waits. All week Jimmy had been saying how many big fish he and the guys with him were catching, and I felt that Mike should go fish with him.

After all, Mike wanted one of the double digit bass that Jimmy had told all of us we were surely going to catch, and yet no one in the eight-person group we were part of had caught anything larger up to that point that weighed over 8 pounds.

Don’t get me wrong. Bass that weigh 5, 6, 7, and 8 pounds are, in my opinion, tremendous fish, but we were kind of getting tired of hearing about these 10-plus pound bass.

I felt we were missing something, so I told Mike to fish with Waits for the morning while I would fish by myself.

Did I mention that the guides on Lake Comedero tie on your hooks and bait them for you?

They also will take the fish off the line and weigh them for you. It’s all part of the service.

Understand that Mike is what is called a “power fisherman,” which means the boat moves a lot. Mike was on the front of the boat and the guides tended to try and cater to his brand of fishing.

Me? I like to use plastic baits and I like to fish slow and methodically. On that trip I primarily used a spinning reel that had 30-pound test braid on it.

I have to sit down due to my back situation. Sitting in the back of boat was tough for me, but in fairness, Mike offered to let me have the front numerous times.

So on this last day, I fished my style of angling, while Mike headed off with the pro.

I knew if Mike didn’t get on some big fish, he was not going to be happy. As it turned out, I was right.

My day started off great, and I immediately started catching fish using that Zoom lizard tipped in chartreuse dye.

By the time we took our lunch break, I had boated 35 fish. And I had my first “fish story” of the trip.

Right before we headed in, we came upon a near vertical rock wall that had just one small log with an end barely sticking into the water.

I reached down and picked up one of my baitcaster rod/reels that was spooled with braided line.

I had on a super large swim bait that if you threw it into Lake Mead, it would scare the heck out of the bass.

I somehow made a perfect cast and the swim bait hit the water at the end of the log. There was a huge swirl, and the line started peeling off the reel as the unseen fish headed for deep water.

I tried to put pressure on the fish to stop it from reaching nearby trees when the line went slack. The fish was off. Was it one of the mythical double-digit bass Waits had been talking incessantly about? I’ll never know.

My guide and I went back for lunch and, not surprisingly, Mike and Jimmy never showed up.

I knew Mike must be having a tough day and Jimmy was going to try and persevere in getting Mike on a huge fish.

That afternoon my guide and I headed back out. My stated goal to him was to catch 15 fish. If I reached that mark, I’d be happy!

Slowly and methodically, I worked the partially submerged brush that was 10 to 15 feet away from the bank in a deep cove.

I got a decent size fish out of a bush and it looked like a male. “Hmm,” I thought, “Could that be a male guarding a nest? Could a female be close by?”

So I tossed the lizard right back into the bush and immediately got a strike so violent it almost jerked the rod out of my hand.

I tried to set the hook and I saw the line heading up toward the top. Suddenly the largest largemouth bass I’ve ever seen cleared the water! It was huge!

Unfortunately, it spit out the lizard and was gone.

I was shaking and my guide just kept shaking his head while saying, “Muy Grande, Muy Grande!”

The rest of evening was anticlimactic.

I didn’t catch my 15th fish until 6 p.m.

And Mike? To say he had a bad day is to under state what happened. He caught just six fish all day and according to Mike, all were under a pound!

Epilogue

All in all, I think we have to agree we had a good trip. We had fished a lake we had never been to before. Mike had caught his best ever bass and I had got my second best ever fish there. I also lost two huge fish.

That being said, Mike and I agreed we would go to Lake Picachos before we came back to Comedero. And here is one reason why: There are thousands of gill nets in this lake! We had never seen so many gill nets in any body of water.

When I commented to Ron Speed Jr., the owner of the outfitting service we used, about the nets, he said there was no issue with them in the three lakes he outfits.

This was after I told him that Mike saw a local commercial fisherman hold up two bass that were over 5 pounds that he had taken out of his nets.

Speed said to me, “I’ve seen them take 10 pound bass out of a net at this lake. It’s no big deal!”

The trip in a bus to Lake Comedero is over three hours. Then from camp it is a bumpy 20 minute ride to the lake.

The accommodations and food at Lake Comedero are NOT the same as Lake Picachos.

The fishing guides at Comedero do not speak much English. It was extremely hard to communicate with them.

Bottom line is, if you want to catch a lot (50-plus per day, per angler) of bass in the 2-4 pound range with a chance to catch one up to 8 pounds, Lake Picachos is the place to go.

If you want to fish in a lake where there are definitely more fish up to 10 pounds, but where the average bass is 14 inches long and are willing to catch fewer fish each day, then Lake Comedero is the place to go.

Either way, Viva Mexico for some great largemouth bass fishing!