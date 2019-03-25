Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
KINGMAN – At about 5:25 p.m. Friday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle versus vehicle collision in Golden Valley that resulted in the death of the motorcycle operator identified as 46-year-old Troy Thomas Gambucci of Shakopee, Minnesota.
Law enforcement determined the collision, which took place on Colorado Road and Chino Drive, happened as the motorcycle was traveling west on Chino Drive and failed to stop at the posted sign. The motorcycle then slid into the intersection and collided with a truck traveling west on Chino Drive.
Gambucci was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
