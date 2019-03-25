Mohave County jail altercation leads to felony assault charge

KINGMAN – Lisa Marie Jamison, 38 of Bullhead City, has been charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee after a reported altercation at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

At about 10:20 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Mohave County jail for an assault on staff. The victim told law enforcement she had entered the jail pod and gave a verbal order for the inmates to return to their cells. At that point, Jamison began yelling at staff that she would not lock down and lunged at the staff member, at which time a fight ensued.

The victim delivered fist strikes to defend herself, and a second officer responded and delivered fist strikes to gain compliance. The second officer said that during the altercation, Jamison was grabbing at the victim’s shirt and was trying to grab items on the officer’s duty belt.

Jamison was detained and placed in restraints. While she was being transported to the medical unit, Jamison became aggressive toward staff members and again attempted to lunge toward them.

Lisa Marie Jamison was seen my medical staff and charged for the felony assault.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office