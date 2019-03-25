Nearly 30 questioned in suspected Phoenix cockfighting ring
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have detained nearly 30 people in connection with a suspected cockfighting ring.
Authorities say investigators are questioning 27 people after officers searched a property Sunday on the city's west side and found at least 150 animals.
Officers were called after woman reported her friend had been hurt in a rooster fight.
The animals include roosters, hens, rabbits and dogs.
Police say there were tools and cages that indicated that the roosters at least were for cockfighting.
They say the owner of the property will likely face charges but others could as well.
Arizona Humane Society officials confirmed they were summoned to the area to assist. They say the animals will be tested and then adopted or sent to farms.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- Obituary
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- No matter the business, family always matters
- Local teenage silversmith overcomes bullying through online education, faith
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*