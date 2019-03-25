Need something to do on a chilly spring or fall night? Try getting nocturnal with ferrets

SELIGMAN – Right before sunset on Saturday, March 23, I drove 65 miles east toward Seligman to spend the night in the desert, spotlighting black-footed ferrets. The species has declined throughout the last century, but local conservation efforts continue trying to bring them back.

The moon was big and fluffy like a pancake when I finally found Aubrey Valley, the field station and Jennifer Cordova, a wildlife specialist from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, who remains the heart and brains of the mission. A whole crew was there, waiting in the night with equipment – local elders and students from Flagstaff, all determined to rock and roll all night to conduct the semi-annual check up on the ferret population.

In the ‘w70s, black-footed ferrets were considered extinct. Then in 1981, 18 of them were discovered in Wyoming and captured to prevent their extinction. Since 2001, ferrets have been born in the wild again with Arizona being the leader in running re-introduction sites.

“Last couple of nights were slow,” said Heather Heiman, another Fish and Game wildlife specialist who trained new volunteers that night. “We had no captures this year so … You’ll get to catch one!”



If you aren’t sure you are actually dying to spend a whole chilly night driving 5 mph with windows down, making repetitive, sweeping gestures with a flashlight, Heather will convince you.

Here’s the plan. We split into teams and drive around the desert. We wait for ferrets to wake up and start visiting prairie dog tunnels looking for dinner. Ferrets are super curious creatures. When they see the light of your flashlight, they will not come to rest until they poke their cute, serious snouts out to take a serious look around.

FERRET (to itself): What is this shiny object?

The moment is magical not only for the animal, but also for a ferret-lover who is now screaming at the top of her or his lungs: “IT’S A FERRET!” causing the team driver to hit the breaks and other team-members to choke on their 3 a.m. snacks.

But is it a ferret? The desert at night offers a chance for many unexpected and educating encounters with badgers, rabbits, coyotes, and foxes. The eye-shine can help with an identification process. Rabbits have pink eyes, badgers, foxes and ferrets – bright green. But the fox moves differently, and you’ll know a badger when he tries to engage you into a staring contest (don’t even go there).

If it’s a ferret, you’ll need to set a trap, which looks like an innocent extension of a prairie dog tunnel. Captured ferrets go through a quick health assessment at the field station, and if they are newcomers, they are named and marked. Then, they get released the same night, with some food for their fatigue and a memory of an alien abduction that other ferrets will never believe.

I had two teammates, Brenda Steelman and Diane Williamson, each with a lot of spotlighting experience and tons of desert knowledge to share. They know maps, GPS and the off-road trails. Diane is a retired science teacher. Brenda has been taking care of sick and dying ferrets for years; she’s down do one now.

“We should have a hundred ferrets by now,” she says, remembering better times, when – even a few years ago – they were able to trap several ferrets every night.

But the last few years have been hard, Jennifer admits. Despite the success of the re-introduction program, ferrets are struggling. It’s a combination of sylvatic plague and not having enough food (prairie dogs) around.

We spent hours in the fields, with a shiny ribbon of Route 66 shining on the horizon. Sometime, when Brenda’s pick-up truck bumps on the rocks, it feels like we are touring the desert on a camel, navigating a sea of cacti and algae. We discussed our lives and politics, but I preferred to listen to Brenda and Diane talking about their love of nature.

It’s after 4 a.m. when Jennifer gave us a call, and a few seconds later, the pickup truck is speeding 120 mph through the desert.

“They got the ferret. He’s new,” Brenda says calmly.

We are not the only team rushing to the field station. The ferret is already there, confused but healthy, surrounded by happy faces of volunteers. It was Jennifer and Heather who found him. They named him Star-Lord after a favorite Marvel Comics character. He’s the first ferret captured this year, living, breathing proof that conservation efforts bring results.

Not sure what do with yourself on a chilly spring or fall night? Come get to know your deserts. If you are lucky, you’ll catch a ferret. The vast Arizona sky and countless stars included.

