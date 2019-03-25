None injured in off-road rollover
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a male and female each in their 50s Saturday afternoon with the two saying they were stranded after their CanAm UTV rolled over off the trail near Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail.
The two were uninjured and did have water with them, however, they were stranded and had no cellular service. They left the rolled-over vehicle and hiked to higher ground where cell service was available.
Their location information was sent with their call to 9-1-1, and search and rescue began a route and location search based on the last known coordinates. A search team located the two off the Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail, where they had taken a wrong turn.
Searchers brought them back to the command post. Search and rescue encourages community members to never travel alone, as traveling with multiple vehicles is a safer course of action.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
