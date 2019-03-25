OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 25
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

None injured in off-road rollover

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday afternoon with two people saying they were stranded after their CanAm UTV rolled over off the trail near Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail. (Provided by Mohave County Search and Rescue)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday afternoon with two people saying they were stranded after their CanAm UTV rolled over off the trail near Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail. (Provided by Mohave County Search and Rescue)

Originally Published: March 25, 2019 10:43 a.m.

photo

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a male and female each in their 50s Saturday afternoon with the two saying they were stranded after their CanAm UTV rolled over off the trail near Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail.

The two were uninjured and did have water with them, however, they were stranded and had no cellular service. They left the rolled-over vehicle and hiked to higher ground where cell service was available.

Their location information was sent with their call to 9-1-1, and search and rescue began a route and location search based on the last known coordinates. A search team located the two off the Rattlers Pass Jeep Trail, where they had taken a wrong turn.

Searchers brought them back to the command post. Search and rescue encourages community members to never travel alone, as traveling with multiple vehicles is a safer course of action.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO Search and Rescue busy in Mohave Wash near Havasu
Injured ATV driver retrieved by Search and Rescue
Couple spends three days stuck in Yucca wash
Searchers rescue driver stranded in wash
Mohave 911: Tuesday, July 7, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*