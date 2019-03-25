Rants and Raves | March 26, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Fire that killed two dogs: There are “stickers” that can be applied to the front door that say exactly what pets you have and how many. So if you are NOT home, fire department can at least make an effort.
When it comes to radioactive material: Why are our representatives in government not protecting us? Plutonium has a half life of 60,000 years. And no plan for evacuation or safety? Hmmm, someone needs to stand up to the EPA and the nuclear industry and say enough!
E. B. Blevins: RIP E. B. Blevins. A more kind, thoughtful woman would be a rare find. E.B. was the officer to tell us of Officer Jerry LeClair’s shooting in 1984, escorting me to the hospital. RIP beautiful lady!
NASA: Sorry, but NASA does not impress me. Billions of dollars spent and still no end to whatever they are looking for? I wonder who is in charge of how and how much money they receive. Makes you wonder.
Centralized procurement: I think it would be great if Kingman created a new centralized procurement department. The City could then spend money it does not have on the department and continue to ignore other important issues the city really needs to address.
Holocaust denier debate: When you say “utterly compromised main stream media” you’re talking about Fox “News” right? That would seem logical since Fox knows nothing about “fair and balanced.”
