Mon, March 25
Vietnam Veterans Day Program set for Friday

H. Lee Barnes, a Vietnam veteran and author of 10 books about the war, will be the guest speaker at Friday’s Vietnam Veterans Day Program at Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo courtesy JAVC)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 25, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman will take part in the commemoration of the Vietnam War through hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day Program set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St.

The public and all veterans of the armed forces are invited to attend. Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, says everyone is welcome.

“This is a Vietnam Veteran specific event, but all veterans are welcome,” Farrell said. “The public is welcome to join in as well because a lot of them have relatives that didn’t come back from the Vietnam War.”

Farrell noted that about 58,000 American soldiers did not return home from the Vietnam War.

The guest speaker for the event will be H. Lee Barnes, a Vietnam veteran and author of 10 books about the war.

“He’s a member of our organization, so I’ve invited him to be our guest speaker,” Farrell said of Barnes. “It’s nice to know we have people like that in town.”

The event will also provide the opportunity to remember a friend from the Vietnam War, as attendees will be able to speak briefly to the audience.

Chaplain Paul Pitts will host the program, and the Kingman Young Marines will provide the Color Guard. The Patriot Guard Riders will man the flag line.

Seating will be available, but there will be no beverages or food.

