OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

4th person dies in Lordsburg crash involving big rigs, truck

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 7:15 p.m.

LORDSBURG, N.M. – A fourth person has died after a tractor trailer hit two other vehicles in southwestern New Mexico last weekend.

State Police say the driver of a pickup truck – 51-year-old Arnold Rojo of Sierra Vista, Arizona – died from his injuries at a hospital Tuesday.

The collision occurred Sunday near Lordsburg on Interstate 10.

State Police say it appears a Freightliner crossed the center median and hit another big rig head-on and a pickup truck.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the second tractor trailer's driver, 47-year-old Jose Apodaca of El Paso, Texas; a passenger in the pickup, 47-year-old Susan Rojo of Sierra Vista; and the Freightliner driver, 50-year-old Sean White of West Covina, California.

A 13-year-old female passenger in the pickup was critically injured.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

One person killed jumping from runaway semi-truck on I-17
County accepts limited liability in fatal crash
Pickup driver dies in Route 66 head-on collision
Families sue over fatal crash
***UPDATED*** 'Horrific' crash on Highway 68 in Golden Valley includes fatality

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*