Book & Bake in Valle Vista
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Library of Valle Vista has done a book and bake sale twice a year since its inception in 1998. The next one will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 7264 Concho Drive Ste. B.
The books will be sold by bags ($3) and boxes ($4) in the parking lot. The baked goods, including Diane Druian’s homemade ginger snaps, will be available for purchase inside the library.
About 3,000 books will be available for sale and The Friends of The Valle Vista Library will provide both bags and boxes.
The library is located inside the entrance to Valle Vista, which is at Milepost 71 of Historic Route 66.
If you have questions, call the Friends’ secretary Diane Druian at 928-279-7027.
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
