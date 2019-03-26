OFFERS
BOS expected to change bioterrorism coordinator position to 40 hour work week

The public coordinator – bioterrorism is expected to develop an “effective countywide plan for responding to incidents of bioterrorism, other infectious disease outbreaks and other public health threats and emergencies.” (Adobe Image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – One of the items to be discussed during the 9 a.m. meeting of the Mohave County Board of the Supervisors on Monday, April 1 at 700 W. Beale St. will be a small change related to the position of Program Coordinator – Bioterrorism.

The county just hired a new person, Melissa Hawthorne, to take over the position just weeks ago. The previous holder of the position retired in February and at that time the job was designated for 32 hours per week.

The county states in its job description that a program coordinator-bio defense preparedness/response is responsible for a “comprehensive countywide public health bio-defense preparedness and response program.”

The public coordinator – bioterrorism is expected to develop an “effective countywide plan for responding to incidents of bioterrorism, other infectious disease outbreaks and other public health threats and emergencies.”

The position is considered important by the county, and the board is expected to agree on extending the workweek of the new Program Coordination – Bioterrorism from 32 to 40 hours, as the program currently requires.

It is important for the county to remain in the state of readiness and emergency preparedness.

This is a grant-funded position, which is requiring the position be a 40-hour job versus 32 hours. The federal Office of Human Services, Emergency Preparedness & Response grant funding will cover the extra $10,857, according to Mohave County Public Health Director in a memorandum to the Board of Supervisors and County Manager Mike Hendrix.

