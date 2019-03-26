D-backs outfielder Souza Jr. out for season with knee injury
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will require season-ending knee surgery to repair multiple tears in his left knee after being injured Monday night.
Souza slipped on home plate and his left leg jammed into the ground during an exhibition against the Chicago White Sox. The Diamondbacks said Tuesday he has a torn ACL, a torn lateral collateral ligament, a partial tear of his left posterior cruciate ligament, and a tear of his posterior lateral capsule.
"A really unfortunate situation for us and for him," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We hurt for him right now."
Souza, the expected starter in right field, will have the surgery when the tissue settles down, Lovullo said.
It is the second straight spring in which Souza has been injured. He tore his right pectoral muscle last year and missed about eight weeks of the regular season.
Souza hit .220 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 72 games with the Diamondbacks last season and was being counted on to add offense to a team that lost free agents Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock to free agency.
Souza hit .239 with 30 homers, 78 RBIs and 16 stolen bases for Tampa Bay in 2017 before being acquired by Arizona in a three-team trade that sent Brandon Drury to the Yankees and four minor leaguers to the Rays.
Free agent acquisition Adam Jones will take over in right field and Ketel Marte will spend most of his time in center field, Lovullo said, with David Peralta remaining in in left field. Jarrod Dyson is the primary outfield reserve.
"We have some depth," Lovullo said. "Some guys are going to get some opportunities to step in and get a number of at-bats."
Infielder Ildemaro Vargas was added to the roster after being optioned to Triple-A Reno earlier in the week. Outfielder Socrates Brito, who could have filled the gap, was placed on waivers earlier in the week.
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave 911
- The debate over an ‘official’ state drink reaches the senate
- How many dollar stores is too many?
- Mohave County History: The stagecoach was robbed and then ‘vanished into nowhere’
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
27
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
27
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
29
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
30
|
Praise in the Park
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*