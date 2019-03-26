OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 27
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Husband fathers a child during couple’s separation

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 26, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: My husband and I separated last year and reconciled several months later. When we decided to get back together, he broke it off with his girlfriend. A month later she contacted him to inform him that she’s pregnant with his child. She’s due in a few months.

My husband and I disagree about how things should be handled when the child arrives. She says I’m not allowed to come to the hospital with him and meet the baby. I say that going without me is absurd, and any child that belongs to my husband is a part of my life, too. However, he says she is in charge of the situation. I’m worried that when the baby is born I’ll be at home alone with a broken heart. Where should I draw the line with my husband? – Worried Wife in the South

Dear Worried Wife: Forgive me if this seems cynical, but is your husband absolutely sure that the baby is his? And, if it is, to what extent does he plan to be involved in the child’s life? If he participates in raising him/her, then you are right, his child will become a part of your life. If he decides to do no more than write support checks, the impact on you will be much less.

Frankly, I don’t blame you for feeling worried. If a paternity test hasn’t proved he’s the father of the baby, he should discuss this with a lawyer to insist there be one.

Dear Abby: When I was 19, I lost custody of my three children to the state. They were adopted out, and I have had no contact since. Recently, I found their names and addresses using ancestry.com to search their birth records. My son, the oldest, is 18 now, but his sisters are only 15 and 16.

I want to write a letter to the adoptive mother, let her know my side of the story and offer to open a line of communication for her and the kids.

I was very young and stupid when I lost my children. I’m now in my 30s and much wiser. I don’t want to disrupt their lives, but I do want them to have my contact information if they would like to have it. I desperately want to avoid doing the wrong thing. Please advise. – Heartbroken in Florida

Dear Heartbroken: Your instincts are on target. The best way to accomplish what you have in mind would be to write to the adoptive mother and allow her to decide what to do with the information you give her. Most adopted children at some point want to know who their birth parents were, if only so they can get a complete medical history.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Couple planning a family disagree about adoption
Dear Abby: Unwitting comments from dad cause childless daughter pain
Dear Abby: Expectant mother hasn’t told husband he’s not the father
Late bloomer worries he is being labeled a playboy
Dear Abby: Mom feels guilt for resisting her ex’s pleas to reconcile

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
27
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
27
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
29
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
30
Praise in the Park
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*