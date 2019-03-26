Horoscopes | March 27, 2019

Birthdays: Fergie, 44; Nathan Fillion, 48; Mariah Carey, 49; Pauley Perrette, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at the ins and outs of whatever you are dealing with. Using common sense and practicality will trump discord.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Carefully study every situation you face. Taking action will motivate others to join in and help.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on what will bring you greater opportunities and help open your mind to new possibilities. Live in the moment, and make the most of your time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider alterations that will bring you joy and make you feel good about the way you look, what you have to offer and the job you do. Be creative, but don’t exaggerate or overspend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let emotions interfere with what you need to accomplish. Learn as you go, and project a positive attitude that will encourage others to lend you a helping hand.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pledge to do what counts and what will bring the highest returns. Proceed with an open mind and heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Acknowledge what others say and do, but don’t feel you have to conform to ideas and plans that aren’t in your best interest. Contribute what you can without jeopardizing your own dreams, hopes and wishes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pleasure, entertainment, romance and personal enjoyment should be your priorities. Work hard to make time to spend with someone you love or to follow a creative or innovative pursuit that promotes personal happiness.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Revamp your situation. Address matters that concern you, and be prepared to walk away from people who aren’t honest or those who tempt you to do things you shouldn’t. Concentrate on your home base and how to improve your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Exercise and proper diet will bring positive changes that will encourage you to strive for a better lifestyle. Personal and home improvements will inspire you to spend less and enjoy more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own thing, and pursue what you feel is best for you. Helping those less fortunate will change your attitude as well as your goals.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on what’s important and what will promote the best future. Helping others will bring you greater satisfaction than overspending or being indulgent.