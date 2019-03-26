OFFERS
Municipal Utilities Commission to talk capital improvement projects

The Municipal Utilities Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 26, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will review and discuss capital improvement projects at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

At the commission’s November meeting, Commissioner Shuffler asked for an update on water and sewer capital improvement projects. Commissioners will receive that update at Thursday’s meeting.

The commission will also consider a request from Cantrell Development for water service to an un-subdivided parcel at 2330 Golf Drive. Cantrell intends to construct a single-family residence on that parcel.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

